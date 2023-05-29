Modi never promised to deposit ₹15 lakh in individual bank accounts, says Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak

May 29, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Udupi district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak on Monday, May 29, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never said that ₹15 lakh will be deposited in every individual’s bank accounts. The reported statement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that BJP should first fulfill its promise of paying ₹15 lakh, Mr. Nayak said, was childish.

In a statement here, the BJP district president said what Mr. Modi had said there was enough black money stashed in foreign banks to be distributed at the rate of ₹15 to ₹20 lakh to individuals in the country. Mr. Shivakumar and most other Congress leaders have been twisting to that statement, he said.

Mr. Modi did not issue any guarantee card to deposit money on the lines of the ones that were issued by the Congress during the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Instead, he has enhanced the image of India across the globe through ensuring adequate internal and external security, better administration and the concept of powerful India, Mr. Nayak said.

Chiding the Congress for issuing the guarantee card without analysing financial implications, Mr. Nayak said it was regrettable that the Congress leaders were now making imprudent comments to divert public attention after failing to find funding for the free schemes.

Having come to power with the help of promise for freebies, the Congress leaders were making irresponsible statements when people began demanding their implementation. Their waywardness in implementing the guaranteed promises has become a matter of joke. People would teach appropriate lesson to the Congress in the coming days.

He reminded the Congress that every citizen of Karnataka has the right to claim the benefit of guarantees made by the Congress to be implemented from the public exchequer. The BJP would work as a responsible Opposition party in ensuring the promises were implemented. If the Congress resorts to denial or delaying tactics in implementing the promises, the BJP would launch agitation.

The BJP on the other hand, Mr. Nayak said, had implemented the maximum number of promises it made in the election manifesto.

