Modi in Mangaluru: Siddaramaiah takes to social media, questions PM on his visit

Congress leader Siddaramaiah appealed to the Prime Minister on social media to answer certain questions during his address in Mangaluru.

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his visit to Mangaluru on September 2 was for “vikasa” (development) or “vinasha” (destruction).

In a series of tweets and through Facebook posts, the former chief minister of Karnataka said that he welcomed Mr. Modi to Mangaluru. However, Siddaramaiah appealed to the Prime Minister to answer certain questions during his address at his official programme in Mangaluru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that senior entrepreneurs of Dakshina Kannada had founded five banks. They were Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Canara Bank and Karnataka Bank. Of them three banks (Syndicate, Corporation and Vijaya) have been “destroyed” (through their merger). “Is it development or destruction?” he asked.

The Congress leader said that Haji Abdullah had founded the Corporation Bank in 1906, TMA Pai, Upendra Pai and Vaman Kudva had established the Syndicate Bank in 1925 and A B Shetty was responsible for the birth of Vijaya Bank in 1931.

“Is it (merging the banks) not a betrayal done to their founders?,” he questioned.

He said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Member of Parliament from the Congress late U. Srinivas Mallya were responsible for the establishment of Mangaluru International Airport or the erstwhile Bajpe Airport on December 25, 1971. The present Union government led by Mr. Modi handed over the airport to the Adani Group on October 20, 2020. “Is it development or destruction?”

The former Chief Minister said that the present New Mangalore Port Authority or the erstwhile New Mangalore Port Trust was the gift of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi through the efforts of late Mr. Mallya. “Now Mr. Modi is selling it to his industrialist friend Adani phase by phase. Is it development or destruction?.”

He said that the Members of Parliament from the Congress were also responsible for the setting up of the erstwhile Karnataka Regional Engineering College which is now the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka at Surathkal in Mangaluru.

Poser to Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned what present three-time Member of Parliament from the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel had contribute to Dakshina Kannada. “Is it the Mangaluru burning under communal hatredness or is it the Mangaluru sinking under the floods?”

Terming Mr. Kateel, also the president of Karnataka unit of the BJP, as the “vinasha purusha” (one who destroys) the former Chief Minister said that Mr. Mallya, Kemtur Shantappa Shetty and B Janardhana Poojary were the “vikasa purushas” (one who contributed for the development) of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that police have seized drugs worth ₹1 crore in Dakshina Kannada “in June alone”. Dakshina Kannada occupied second place in the country in the consumption of drugs. “Is this development or destruction?”

He said the Karnataka government spent ₹250 crore for preventing sea erosion in the past three-and-half years. “In that, 40% went to the pockets of elected representatives and 60% went to sea. But sea erosion continued.”

The Congress leader also took the government to task highlighting the bad condition of highways and other roads.