Modi in Mangaluru: PM welcomed by huge crowd, to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹3,800 crore

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Goldfinch City grounds at Bangra Kuluru in Mangaluru at 2.10 p.m. on September 2, 2022 to dedicate and lay foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs. 3,800 crore.

He arrived in Mangaluru from Kochi after dedicating to the nation INS Vikrant, India’s first home-built aircraft carrier.

A huge crowd, comprising beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the Union and State governments and workers of the BJP, gathered at the ground. People greeted the Prime Minister with huge applause and chants of “Modi Modi” as he arrived on the stage.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Governor Thaawar Chand Ghelot and other ministers of Union and State governments.

Earlier, before taking to the stage at 2.25 p.m., he was briefed by the officials about the projects of the New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) and MRPL, and Kulur fisheries harbour which will be developed.