Modi govt. should facilitate construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Pejawar seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Friday that the Modi government should ensure that the Ram Temple was constructed in Ayodhya.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Pejawar seer said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been re-elected at the Centre with increased numbers. The BJP now had the numbers for this purpose. Though the matter was being heard in the Supreme Court, Parliament could enact a law in the matter. This had been done by the Union government led by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Shah Bano case. “The Modi government should facilitate the construction of Ram Temple. AICC president Rahul Gandhi and other parties should support this move,” he said.

On the results of the recent parliamentary elections, the seer said that he treated all parties equally. The Opposition parties should have fought separately. “But they had joined together solely to defeat the BJP by branding the latter as communal. This led to Hindus becoming aware of Hindutva and the BJP got more numbers,” he said.

The other parties should have focused on development. When they focussed on the communal angle, a large number of Hindus voted for the BJP. If the Opposition parties had focussed on development, their numbers could have increased, he said.

To a query, he said that the Modi government should focus on development, protection of the country and resolution of the Kashmir problem. The government should also create more jobs and also give importance to agriculture and industry, the seer said.