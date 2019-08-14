Moderate to very heavy rain likely today

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Tuesday that widespread moderate to very heavy rain are likely over coastal Karnataka and adjoining parts of Malnad and interior Karnataka on Wednesday.

According to the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, the district recorded an average 60.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mangaluru taluk recorded the maximum of 95.4 mm rainfall during the period followed by 71.9 mm in Bantwal taluk, 46.4 mm in Puttur taluk, 45 mm in Belthangady taluk and 44.7 mm in Sullia taluk.

The district recorded an average 2,349.7 mm rainfall from January to August 13, 2019 against the district normal average rainfall of 3,249.6 mm from January to August-end.

The water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 6.2 m on Tuesday against the danger level of 8.5 m. The level in the river at Uppinangady was at 27.1 m against the danger level of 29.5 m.

In the Kumaradhara in Uppinangady, the water level was at 19 m against the danger level of 28.5 m.