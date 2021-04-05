Mobile vaccination sites to cover 40 health sub centres in Udupi

The Health Department in Udupi will set up mobile session sites covering 40 health sub centres to enable more people get vaccination against COVID-19, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Monday, he said that the session sites will keep moving to different health sub centres. Hence, people should cross check with the health sub centres nearest to their place whether vaccination is administered on a particular day or not.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if the vaccination site, mainly in primary health centres, is far off, people tend to be lazy to turn up for vaccination. If vaccination is administered in places close to them, they will turn up in large numbers. Hence, the session sites will be made available in health sub centres.

In addition to the session sites at health sub centres, vaccination is being administered in all 61 primary health centres in rural areas in the district, he said.

District Vaccination Officer M.G. Ram said that the district has 185 health sub centres with proper infrastructure. More and more health sub centres will be covered with session sites depending on the supply of vaccine vials to the district. Initially, session sites will cover 40 sub centres.

He said that 2,200 vials of Covishield and 200 vials of Covaxin were available the district as on April 5. People can walk in directly to the session sites with their Aadhaar cards to get vaccinated, he added.

Compulsory testing

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagadeesha issued on order on Monday that all malls, shopping complexes, textile units, electronics stores, general shops, on-line food delivery agencies, hotels, lodges and restaurants and cinemas should compulsorily get their employees tested for COVID-19. They should contact their respective taluk health officers for the purpose.

All these establishments should make sanitisers available on their premises, the order said.