Mobile store theft accused arrested

The Mangaluru police arrested a person from Thane in Maharashtra for his alleged involvement in the theft of mobile phones and cash from a store in the city.

The police gave the name of person as Vinod Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who resides in Thane district of Maharashtra.

A group of accused drilled a hole to the wall to gain entry into Maple-X showroom at Balmatta here and escaped with 68 high-end mobile phones and also the cash chest containing ₹1.15 lakh on July 5. This was the second time that articles in the showroom had been stolen in the last two years.

Police investigation revealed the accused arriving the city a few days before the theft by a train from Mumbai. Posing as customers the accused visited around six shops, including Maple-X showroom where they closely studied the entry, the exit, and security features. Exploiting the loopholes in the security apparatus, the accused made away with the mobile phones and cash chest early on July 5. The chest was abandoned at a railway station.

The accused took a bus to Udupi and from there they left for Mumbai by train.

The police traced Vinod Singh to a house in Thane. The police recovered 41 mobile phones worth ₹40 lakh. Vinod Singh has been involved in nine cases of theft reported in Mumbai. The search was on to trace other accused persons.

While asking traders to excise caution and keep track of suspicious persons moving in their premises, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar praised the city police team in tracing the accused. He announced a reward of ₹10,000 for the team.