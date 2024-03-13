M.N. Rajendra Kumar takes over as SCDCC Chairman for seventh time

March 13, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

M.N. Rajendra Kumar took over as the Chairman of South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank for the seventh consecutive term on Wednesday. He also celebrated his 75th birthday on the occasion.

Mr. Kumar said SCDCC bank continues to serve the needs of farmers. It has disbursed to farmers the short term interest free loan upto ₹5 lakh and midterm loan upto ₹15 lakh at 3% interest, which was announced by the State government. The bank has ensured that farmers of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are not in distress, which forces them to take extreme action. “Keeping politics aside, we are all working for the betterment of farmers,” he said.

Speaker U.T. Khader lauded the work of Mr. Kumar for over three decades in the bank and commended other directors of bank for the dedicated service. Mr. Khader said he is ready to help in getting assistance of the State government for further growth of the bank. MLC K. Harish Kumar and former Moodbidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain also spoke.

