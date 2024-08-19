MLC warns of launching Bangladesh-type agitation to oust Karnataka Governor

The Congress MLC, Ivan D’Souza, on Monday threatened of launching a Bangladesh-type agitation to force Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to vacate his office.

At a protest organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee against Mr. Gehlot for granting sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, Mr. D’Souza started his speech by raising the slogan of “Gehlot get lost, Gehlot go back”.

Accusing the Governor of acting like a pawn of the Union government, Mr. D’Souza said the ongoing agitation by the party will go on till the Governor quits or the Union government shifts him.

“If this does not happen, what Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina experienced will also happen to Mr. Gehlot. There will be Governor Office Chalo to force him to quit.” Agitations will be held outside BJP offices too, he added.

Mr. D’Souza said the Governor failed to give sanction against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He has also not given sanction for prosecuting then Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle in the case of alleged misappropriation of funds related to providing eggs to schoolchildren. The Governor has not given sanction to prosecute former Ministers Murugesh Nirani and B. Janaradhan Reddy.

There is no substance in the allegation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with allotment of sites of Mysuru Urban Development Authority. “Mr. Siddaramaiah has been working for the cause of backward classes and has successfully implemented the five guarantees. BJP is day dreaming of toppling the government. M. Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister and the Congress will complete its five-year term,” he said.

District Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar, senior Congress leader Prakash Rathod and former District Congress Committee president B. Ramanath Rai also spoke.

BJP condemns MLC’s statement

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. D’Souza’s statement, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, and MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty told reporters that Mr. Siddaramaiah and other State Congress leaders were speaking against Governor in a singular and demeaning way. “This is a reflection of the mindset of the Congress that has less regard for the Constitution and to people holding Constitutional posts,” Dr. Shetty said.

The MP said Mr. D’Souza’s statement of Bangladesh-like agitation to oust the Governor indicates that he has the support of Rahul Gandhi. “The Director-General and Inspector-General of Police should take suo motu note of this statement and take necessary legal action,” he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Karnataka Pranta joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell said Mr. D’Souza’s statement should be viewed as anti national. Considering this also as provocative statement that disturbs peace, the police should suo moto register a case against Mr. D’Souza, he said.

