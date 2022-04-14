MLC urges Karnataka CM to strengthen security, deploy lifeguards at beaches

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to strengthen security and deploy lifeguards at major beaches in Karnataka’s coastal region

The State’s coastal belt, spread over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, is over 300 km long. Though many tourists and students frequent beaches, especially during the holiday season, there is no security, lifeguard or life equipment at major beaches which has led to many disasters and loss of human life, he said in the recent letter.

He cited a recent incident where three students of Mangala Engineering College, Kottayam, Kerala, drowned in the sea off St Mary’s Island, Udupi. Similar tragedies have occurred at other beaches in the past and are also frequently happening, the MLC said.

He also requested the CM to install iron barrier fences at dangerous areas of the coastline with warning boards, police, and coast guard patrolling.

The MLC appealed to the Chief Minister to order the district administrations concerned and the Tourism Department to take action in this regard.