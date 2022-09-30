MLC threatens to sit on dharna over pending honorarium to school guest teachers

JD (S) MLA S.L. Bhojegowda (2nd from Left) speaking in a press conference at circuit house, in Mangaluru on September 29. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Urging Karnataka government to pay the pending honorarium for guest teachers in schools before the end of Navaratri festival on October 5, MLC S.L. Bhojegowda said on Thursday that he will sit on dharna on October 6 before the office of Commissioner of Public Instruction in Bengaluru if the dues are not cleared.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Bhojegowda, who represents the South West Teachers Constituency, said he highlighted in the recent session of the Legislative Council the problem faced by the guest teachers, who have not been paid honorarium since May. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rose to say that there is no financial crisis and the delay in payment of honorarium is due to some technical issues. He assured of releasing the grant at the earliest,” he said.

It is over five days since the end of the legislature session and guest teachers in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State are yet to receive the honorarium. “Every day I get calls from these teachers about the pitiable situation they are in,” he said.

“It’s sad the way government has ignored the guest teachers,” he said.

Chitralekha, the President of District Guest Teachers Association, told The Hindu that though the State government is said to have released funds on September 14 the guest teachers are yet to get the amount. “Officials are saying there is a technical issue which is being resolved. We are desperately waiting for the honorarium,” she said.

There are a total of 955 guest teachers in primary schools, while 186 are in the high schools in Dakshina Kannada. The State government has assured of paying monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 to guest teachers in primary schools.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Dakshina Kannada K. Sudhakara said process of mapping the guest teachers in the accounting system is on. “The pending honorarium will be credited to teachers’ account in a couple of days,” he said.