MLC tests positive for COVID-19

MANGALURU

19 April 2021 08:11 IST

President of Daskhina Kannada Congress Committee K. Harish Kumar, MLC, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being treated at a private hospital.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that he developed diarrhoea during election campaigning in North Karnataka and got himself tested for COVID-19 in Bidar on April 12, which turned out to be negative.

He took treatment for diarrhoea. After he returned to the city from campaigning, he felt exhausted and got himself admitted to AJ Hospital and Research Centre on April 16. The COVID-19 test in the hospital confirmed the infection, he said.

