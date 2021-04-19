Mangaluru

MLC tests positive for COVID-19

President of Daskhina Kannada Congress Committee K. Harish Kumar, MLC, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being treated at a private hospital.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that he developed diarrhoea during election campaigning in North Karnataka and got himself tested for COVID-19 in Bidar on April 12, which turned out to be negative.

He took treatment for diarrhoea. After he returned to the city from campaigning, he felt exhausted and got himself admitted to AJ Hospital and Research Centre on April 16. The COVID-19 test in the hospital confirmed the infection, he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 8:12:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mlc-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article34354920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY