MLC statement: Mangaluru police await legal opinion

Published - August 21, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ivan D’Souza, MLC, speaking at a protest organised by the Congress at Lalbagh in Mangaluru on Monday.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, speaking at a protest organised by the Congress at Lalbagh in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru police are awaiting legal opinion from the Department of Prosecution over booking Ivan D’Souza, MLC, over his statement of a Bangladesh-like agitation to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, which led to violence resulting in injury to an elderly woman and damage to a city bus and a few vehicles on Monday.

When Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty met Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Monday evening and demanded suo motu registration of a case against Mr. D’Souza for his alleged provocative statement, Mr. Agrawal reportedly said the police needs a complaint.

Dakshina Kannada district BJP Yuva Morcha president Nandan Mallya went with a group of activists to the Barke police station on Monday evening and filed a complaint demanding action against Mr. D’Souza. After making the activists wait till late Monday night, the Barke police inspector gave a letter stating that further action will be taken following the opinion of legal experts.

Akilesh Shetty, a resident of Ashoknagar, on Tuesday filed another complaint with the Barke police seeking action against Mr. D’Souza. He was also issued the same letter from the Barke inspector.

Mr. Agrawal told The Hindu that the city police were awaiting for legal opinion from the Department of Prosecution.

