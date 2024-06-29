ADVERTISEMENT

MLC promises to make efforts to raise honorarium of city corporation councillors

Published - June 29, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, being felicitated by Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur, along with councillors, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Ivan D’Souza, newly elected MLC, said on Saturday that he will make efforts to raise the monthly honorarium of councillors of city corporations from the present ₹6,000.

Speaking after receiving the felicitation by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur at the monthly meeting of the council, Mr. D’Souza said that he will raise the matter in the next session of the Legislative Council.

The MLC said that he will also fight for getting pension to councillors.

Mr. D’Souza said that Information Technology, tourism, and medical tourism sectors have enough scope to flourish in Mangaluru. Its potential should be exploited for the growth of Mangaluru and all should work in unison towards that.

He said that new Deputy Commissioner office complex project at Padil and the new bus stand project in the city are yet to be realised.

