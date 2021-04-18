MLC K. Harish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

The MLC and president of Daskhina Kannada Congress Committee K. Harish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that he developed diarrhea while on the election campaign in North Karnataka and had got himself tested for COVID-19 in Bidar on April 12, which turned out to be negative. He took treatment for diarrhea. After he returned to the city from the campaign he felt exhausted and got himself admitted to the A.J. Hospital and Research Centre on April 16. The COVID-19 test in the hospital has confirmed the infection.

The MLC was on the election campaign in Kerala from March 21 to March 27. Later he was on the campaign in Basavakalyan Assembly segment from March 30.

“As I have no other symptoms I am likely to be discharged in another two or three days,” he said adding that he is doing fine.