MLC-elect Kishore B.R. not facing any criminal case

BJP’s Kishore B.R. (Kishore Kumar Puttur) who was elected to the Legislative Council in the byelection held from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency is not facing any criminal case, according to the affidavit filed by him with the Election Commission ahead of the byelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kishore, who is the proprietor of Khushi Travels, has immovable assets worth ₹1.12 crore. He has movable assets worth ₹33.61 lakh.

His wife, Priti Dasu Bhandari, who is the vice-president of G.M. Amusement and Leisure Park Limited, has movable assets worth ₹46.85 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLC-elect has five agricultural lands in Sarve village of Puttur taluk in Dakshin Kannada measuring between 0.3 cents and 2.6 cents. The value of these lands ranges between ₹3.9 lakh and ₹33.80 lakh. He has a tiled house in the village on 0.15 cents of land, which is worth ₹ 5.95 lakh.

Mr. Kishore has two non-agricultural lands in Paduperar village of Mangaluru Taluk which were purchased in 2010 and 2012 and they are worth ₹11.38 lakh and ₹8.85 lakh. He also owns 7,841 sq. ft. of agriculture land in Muduperar village of Mangaluru Taluk, which is valued at ₹29.13 lakh.

Among the movable assets, include a 2012-model Toyota Innova vehicle worth ₹6.52 lakh. He also has 105 gm of ornaments worth ₹7.35 lakh. Mr. Kishore has ₹1.29 lakh cash in hand. He also has ₹2,998 and ₹11,685 in his accounts at Bank of Baroda and SCDCC banks. Mr. Puttur has invested ₹17.87 lakh in Parashu Land Films, ₹34,643 in Rajarajeshwari Infratect and ₹7,994 in Kushi Associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared income of ₹3.35 lakh for 2018-19 and ₹4.86 lakh for 2022-23.

Mr. Kishore has declared a liability of ₹17.95 lakh, which includes a gold loan of ₹6.06 lakh from Muthoot Finance. He has availed long-term agriculture loans of ₹3 lakh and ₹8.88 lakh from Mundur Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society.

His wife Ms. Bhandari declared her income at ₹4.93 lakh for 2018-19 and ₹4.96 lakh for 2022-23. She possesses a 2024-model Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid car worth ₹28.53 lakh and a 2022-model Yamaha scooter worth ₹82,726. She has 227 gm of ornaments worth ₹15.89 lakh. Ms. Bhandari has ₹1.05 lakh cash on hand and ₹55,381 in her ICICI bank account. She has availed ₹32.8 lakh car loan from Bank of Baroda, Mr. Kishore declared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.