MLAs Sanjeev Matandoor and Umanath Kotian perform well in their legislative functions, finds analysis

April 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two MLAs from coastal Karnataka stood third and fourth respectively in terms of asking questions and attendance in the Legislative Assembly during 2018-2023, as per an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Karnataka Election Watch.

ADR India and Karnataka Election Watch released the analysis report in Bengaluru on Wednesday, based on replies from the Assembly Secretariat in response to their RTI applications.

The BJP’s Sanjeev Matandoor from Puttur, who has been denied renomination this time, attended the session for 148 days out of the total 150 days in five years, registering 99% attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JDS’ K.S. Lingesh from Belur and the BJP’s Channappa Mallappa Nimbannanavar from Kalaghatagi stood first by attending all days, while the BJP’s Jyothiganesh from Tumakuru city stood second by attending 149 days (99%), followed by Mr. Matandoor.

Similarly, the BJP’s Umanath A. Kotian from Moodbidri, who has been renominated, stood third in terms of asking questions in the Assembly with 502 total questions, including 24 oral and 478 written questions.

The Congress’ N.A. Haris from Shanthinagar in Bengaluru stood first in this segment with a total of 591 questions, followed by the Congress’ Yashavantharayagouda Patil from Indi with 532 questions.

The performance of many of the legislators did not help them get ticket from the BJP for the 2023 elections to the Legislative Assembly.

While Mr. Matandoor was denied ticket despite attending the sessions for 148 days, B.M. Sukumara Shetty from Byndoor too did not get it, in spite of attending the session for 137 days (91% attendance) and asking 360 total questions.

Similar was the fate of Lalaji R. Mendon from Kaup (87% attendance) and 120 questions, and K. Raghupathi Bhat from Udupi (78% attendance) and 335 questions.

First-time and young MLAs, Rajesh U. Naik from Bantwal (93% attendance and 142 questions), D. Vedavyasa Kamath from Mangaluru City North (91% attendance, 146 questions), Y. Bharath Shetty from Mangaluru City North (85% attendance and 153 questions), and Harish Poonja from Belthangady (80% attendance and 124 questions), have performed relatively well.

Surprisingly, former Minister and Deputy Leader of the Opposition U.T. Khader had poor attendance by attending the sessions only for 94 days (63%). However, he did ask 414 questions, including 25 oral.

Similar was the case with the BJP’s Halady Srinivas Shetty from Kundapur who attended the session only for 78 days (52%) and asked 150 questions.

ADVERTISEMENT