MLA’s office to help people get permission for marriages

MANGALURU

22 April 2021 20:32 IST

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said on Thursday that his office at the Mangaluru City Corporation building will help people in getting permission for conducting marriages already scheduled during the weekend curfew by co-ordinating with the health section in the civic body.

The MLA has in a statement said that the government has allowed the participation of a maximum of 50 people in marriages.

Families conducting marriages facing any difficulty in getting permission can approach the MLA’s office with the relevant documents. The office will help in getting the permission.

Advertising

Advertising

The documents required included the marriage invitation card, request letter addressed to the Health Officer of the city corporation seeking permission, the list containing 50 persons attending the marriage and their phone numbers.

The MLA said that the government has allowed the movement of vehicles of decorators and transportation of building material. It has also allowed the movement of people going to hospitals for treatment. But they should show relevant medical documents for it.