MLA’s office to have counter to clear doubts on CAA

A counter will be opened in the office of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath to give information to people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.
People can get their doubts, if any, regarding the Act clarified at the counter, the MLA said in a release here. He did not say from when the counter will become operational.
Mr. Kamath said that people should extend cooperation in maintaining peace in society.
The MLA said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA are not the same. The NRC is yet to be finalised.
No community need fear about the implementation of the CAA. The Act has been amended in the interest of people, he said.
