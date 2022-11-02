MLAs indulging in real estate activities: AAP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), upon coming to power in the State, will ensure that the administration and development works do not remain Bengaluru-centric with every region being given equal attention, said party’s Karnataka president Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday.

Stating that MLAs from across the State are indulging in real estate activities in Bengaluru, Mr. Reddy said that the administration’s attention thus remained on the State’s capital. Yet, the IT capital is crumbling because of the poor infrastructure while the city goes under water whenever it rains. The attention of legislators is only towards real estate and not infrastructure.

For AAP, however, the State does not mean Bengaluru and Bengaluru does not mean Karnataka. The party will have regional specific manifestos, he said and added that the AAP has emerged as a strong alternative to the three major political parties in the State. Thus, people have now got an alternative to choose in the elections.

Mr. Reddy said that the party supports the ongoing agitation against continuation of the Toll Plaza at NIT-K in Surathkal on NH 66. People have awakened now and the BJP cannot justify the existence of the tollgate saying it was inaugurated by late Oscar Fernandes of the Congress.

“People gave an opportunity to the BJP as the Congress had erred. Now, you can’t blame the Congress for the ills,” he said.

He also wondered why there has been no government medical college in Dakshina Kannada while the district has nine private medical colleges. Should only rich students study medicine in the district, he asked.