Shivamogga murder: MLAs from DK, Udupi offer support to family of victim

BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh sought support for the family of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha

Following a tweet by BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh asking for support to the family of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, four MLAs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have announced financial help.

Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty stated of contributing ₹2 lakh, while Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said of contributing ₹1 lakh each.

In his tweet, Mr. Shetty said, “We have lost our young Karyakarta. Least we can do is to support his family. Donating my 1 month salary and allowances to the family of Harsha. Will stand by his family in this hour of grief.” Mr. Shetty told The Hindu the amount will come to ₹2 lakh.

Similarly, Mr. Kamath, in his tweet, said he is donating ₹2 lakh and extending his support to the grieving family. Mr. Bhat, in his tweet announcing his donation, said the loss of Harsha cannot be equated with money. This token amount of ₹1 lakh will inspire many more to join hands of grieving family.

Mr. Naik, in his tweet, said by contributing ₹1 lakh he was standing by the family in his hour of grief.