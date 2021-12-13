‘MLA won citing bad roads, but has done nothing to improve them’

DYFI organised a protest against the bad condition of roads in and around Surathkal in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency on December 13, 2021.

MANGALURU

13 December 2021 17:51 IST

DYFI warns of intensifying agitation if roads around Surathkal do not improve

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) led a protest against the ‘pathetic condition’ of road network in and around Surathkal and Kana, and burnt an effigy of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Stating that residents would intensify their agitation if roads were not improved, DYFI warned of laying siege to the MLA’s office if works were not undertaken in a fortnight.

Addressing the participants, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla accused Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty of failing to execute development works. A new road project, which was sanctioned during the tenure of the previous MLA, was cancelled because of Dr. Shetty’s inability. Work on Krishnapura Market too has come to a halt.

Mr. Katipalla accused the MLA of inciting communal tensions to cover up his failure to carry out development works in the constituency. The MCC does not have funds to patch up roads while the BJP government is accused of demanding 40% commission in civil work projects.

DYFI district president B.K. Imtiyaz said Dr. Shetty had reaped political mileage citing the pathetic condition of roads in Surathkal during elections, but is now ignoring infrastructure development. While crores of rupees were being spent in some parts of Mangaluru, Surathkal was being denied benefits of Smart City projects.

Mr. Imtiyaz said the Surathkal-Kana Main Road is in bad condition owing to the movement of heavy vehicles to and from industries, including MRPL and MSEZ. A ₹60 crore road development project sanctioned in 2017 was brought to a halt by Dr. Shetty, but the MLA later failed to ensure fresh tenders were called for the road project.