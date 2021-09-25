MLA urges Union AYUSH Miniser to sanction sports medicine centre for city

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbanand Sonowal said here on Saturday that he will examine whether an AYUSH sports medicine centre can be sanctioned to Mangaluru.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the government’s AYUSH multi-speciality hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital, the Minister said that he will not make any promise of sanctioning the centre. But he will take the demand for such a centre positively.

Earlier, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath appealed to the Minister to sanction the centre.

Mr. Kamath said that Thrissur in Kerala had such a centre. Except for it the entire west coast belt did not have such a centre. Hence the coastal belt required one more centre.

In his address, the Minister stressed on the importance of the AYUSH system of medicine and the need to keep one’s fitness by practising yoga.

A hospital note said that the 50-bed AYUSH hospital sanctioned in 2016 has been built at a cost of ₹9 crore. The construction was completed in 2020.

It has OPD, pharmacy, laboratory, and treatment sections on the ground floor. The administrative section is on the first floor. The second floor has 20-bed general ward and five special wards with panchakarma women section. The third floor has five special wards, 20-bed general ward, and a modular operation theatre. The hospital has a diet kitchen and nutrition clinic.

The treatment modalities in ayurveda including panchakarma, leach therapy, kshrastura, and abhyanga are available. In naturopathy it covers hydrotherapy, accupuncture, accupresure, colour therapy, magnetic therapy, and physiotherapy.