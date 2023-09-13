ADVERTISEMENT

MLA urges govt. to declare Ganesha festival holiday on September 19

September 13, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

: Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath has appealed to the government to declare a government holiday for the Ganesha festival on September 19 instead of September 18.

The MLA said in a statement that all are celebrating the festival on September 19 and not on September 18. If the government declared September 19 as a working day the government employees will not be able to celebrate the festival. The Chief Minister should allow the government employees to celebrate the festival with their family members on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US