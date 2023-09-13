MLA urges govt. to declare Ganesha festival holiday on September 19

September 13, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - MANGALURU

: Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath has appealed to the government to declare a government holiday for the Ganesha festival on September 19 instead of September 18.

The MLA said in a statement that all are celebrating the festival on September 19 and not on September 18. If the government declared September 19 as a working day the government employees will not be able to celebrate the festival. The Chief Minister should allow the government employees to celebrate the festival with their family members on Tuesday.