Mangaluru

MLA terms decision on water rationing hasty

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA and BJP leader, speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Thursday.

There is enough storage at Baje dam to supply water to Udupi city, says Raghupati Bhat

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said on Thursday that the district administration had hastily decided to supply water once in three days for Udupi city.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bhat said that there was enough water in the Baje dam against the Swarna. Usually, the catchment area received rainfall during the end of March or in the early part of April. This ensured enough water to supply to the city. The Udupi City Municipal Council should supply water daily to the city. “I suspect there must be some hidden hands behind the decision to supply water to the city once in three days,” he said. Mr. Bhat said that Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlpati was new to the district and had no knowledge of the intricacies with regard to water supply in the city. “Though the Model Code of Conduct was in force, the administration and the municipal council could have consulted him on this matter before taking a decision,” he said.

