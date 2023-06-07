MLA tells KSRTC to operate adequate number of city buses in Udupi

June 07, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - MANGALURU

Yashpal Suvarna, MLA, on Monday directed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials to restore JNNURM city buses that were withdrawn during COVID-19 and get a fresh survey done to asses further city bus service requirement in Udupi.

Chairing a monsoon preparedness meeting at the city municipal council in Udupi, Mr. Suvarna said the academic year had already started and the corporation should restore the withdrawn three buses immediately.

Officials should also make a survey of bus service requirement in all the 35 wards of the CMC and introduce new services wherever required, the MLA said.

A KSRTC official informed the meeting that 20 JNNURM buses were on Udupi roads after obtaining necessary permits in 2019-20. However, the numbers came down to 12 in the aftermath of COVID-19 and as of now, 17 buses were operational.

Mr. Suvarna said there was overwhelming public demand for new services from Ambalapady to Malpe, Manipal to Havanje via Perampalli, and some other important routes. Besides restoring the three buses, officials should give him the fresh requirement, which he would get sanctioned after speaking to the department concerned.

Speaking about the menace of stray dogs, the MLA said the problem increases during the rainy season and the officials concerned should take adequate steps to prevent stray dog attacks on people.

CMC Environment Officer said the municipality had neutered 256 stray dogs in the last month and 209 were administered the rabies vaccine. Since the municipality does not have a dog shelter, it was difficult to neuter dogs during the monsoon as the wounds might get aggravated when the operated dogs are in the open area.

On dangerous trees, the MLA told Mescom, the Forest Department, and the Fire and Emergency Services Department to work in coordination to remove dangerous trees/branches before the rains start. He asked the Fire services to maintain boats in ready condition to attend any flood-related complaints.

District Fire and Emergency Services Officer H.M. Vasanth Kumar said the district has seven rescue boats, including three for Udupi city. The agency would respond immediately to cases of tree fall by removing them. Personnel were in alert condition to attend other natural calamities.

CMC president Sumithra R. Naik, vice president Lakshmi Manjunath, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh P. Naik and others were present.

