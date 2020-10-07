MLA: Take action against illegal slaughterhouses

MANGALURU

07 October 2020 01:30 IST

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty on Tuesday urged the police to take action against illegal slaughterhouses and cow smuggling in his Assembly constituency and in Dakshina Kannada.

In a statement, the MLA said that incidents such as cows being taken away from cowsheds after brandishing arms, lifting cows grazing on the roadside and transporting them to slaughterhouses, lifting stray cows illegally are recurring. Many farmers are dependent on cows for leading their life through dairy farming. Such farmers are facing trouble constantly due to cows being taken away illegally, Dr. Shetty said.

