MLA seeks strict action against cattle theft

Expressing concern over the recent incident of cattle theft in his constituency, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on Monday urged the police to take stringent action against those involved in cattle theft.

In a memorandum submitted to Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil here, Mr. Shetty said that cattle theft was turning out to be a mode for accused to earn easy money. The accused were stealing milch cows that are a source of livelihood for their caretakers. The police should take stringent action against those involved in cattle theft and give adequate protection for people involved in dairy farming, he said.

Mr. Shetty also asked Mr. Patil to identify illegal abattoirs in the city where stolen cattle are taken to, and take action against owners of such slaughterhouses.

The MLA commended the police for quick registration of a case against those who celebrated on June 21 the release of cows that were seized from what he said an abattoir in Jokatte.

Meanwhile, district president of Social Democratic Party of India Ataullah and other members of the Muslim Hitarakshana Samiti said that the police have booked innocent persons in connection with the celebrations in Jokatte and also for sharing the video of the celebrations on the social media.

Convenor of the samiti O.M. Abdul Khader told reporters here on Monday that some persons, whose cows were among those released following an order by a court, burst crackers near the makeshift cowshed in Jokatte.

“They were happy over the release of their milch cows and they celebrated. There was no intention to create communal tension. Some persons near the place of celebration recorded it and shared it on the social media. The police have suo motu booked the accused under Section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, which is harsh,” Mr. Khader said.

Mr. Patil told The Hindu that stern action was being taken against those involved in cattle theft and their illegal transportation. On suo motu registration of the case, Mr. Patil said that the police have found videos circulated on the social media by the accused to be highly provocative. “Any attempt to create communal tension will be viewed seriously,” he said.