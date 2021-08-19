MLA seeks NIA office in Mangaluru

MANGALURU

19 August 2021 22:47 IST

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath has appealed to the government to open a unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mangaluru.

The MLA, who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru, submitted to them a memorandum on Thursday, a release from the MLA’s office said.

Mr. Kamath told the Chief Minister and the Home Minister that cases of terrorist activities having links to the State’s coastal belt have been reported. Those involved in terrorist activities are found to have a base in the coastal belt. A fear atmosphere is being created in the coastal belt. It is a cause of concern.

Advertising

Advertising

It said that the Home Minister will visit Mangaluru shortly to examine the need for opening a unit of the NIA in the city.

The Chief Minister told the MLA that the government has taken some steps in connection with opening the NIA office in Mangaluru. The details cannot be revealed now. The government will take an appropriate decision by consulting the concerned, it said.