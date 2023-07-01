MLA seeks advance intimation to people, MCC on road cutting for laying gas pipeline

July 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said on Saturday, July 1, that GAIL Gas Ltd. has been indiscriminately cutting, digging roads in different parts of the city without intimating Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in advance thus, causing problems to road users.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting presided over by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, the MLA said that the district administration and the MCC should take the lead to put a proper system in place under which the company was made to intimate the MCC and people in advance before cutting, digging roads.

The MLA said that in some places, the company left the road sides dug by it, unattended for many days. In some cases, it left such stretches without restoring. Finally the MCC has been forced to restore such stretches.

Mr. Kamath said that the MCC officials on many occasions plead ignorance about road cutting by the company. The city needed the gas supply by the company. But the pipelines should be laid by making people know about it and causing less inconvenience to road users.

Responding to it, Mr. Kateel asked the MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand and the Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to act upon the same.

The MLA said that the menace of street hawkers in the city, especially in the central business district area, has increased. Some persons who own as many as push carts have rented them out. Parking places have become scarce due to them. Though roads have been widened by creating enough parking slots, vehicle users do not find place to park vehicles. Some, in State Bank of India bus terminus area and Hampankatta, occupied the footpaths. MCC will have to take strict measures.

Road widening

Replying to a question by Harish Poonja, MLA, Belthangady an official said that 62.68 acres in 13 villages will have to be acquired for widening the highway stretch from Punjalkatte to Charmadi. The 35 km-stretch will be widened and upgraded to 80 km per hour speed.

Referring to the proposal of widening the Mani-Sampaje highway, another official said that a bypass road will be built in Sullia town.

