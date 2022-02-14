MLA reprimands private company over drinking water problems

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil has reprimanded officers of a private company supplying drinking water to parts of Belagavi city and told them that strict action will be taken if they did not address public grievances over water supply.

At a meeting in the Belagavi City Corporation on Monday, the MLA warned officers that he will make sure that Larson and Toubro India is black listed by the Government.

“Not only that, I will lock you up in a room here so that your senior officers will rush to Belagavi,’’ he said.

He said that he had received innumerable complaints from residents of various areas in Belagavi South constituency about irregular and insufficient water supply. “Local officers tell me that water supply is being disrupted due to a leakage in the pipelines. But this problem has not been attended to by company officers who are posted in Belagavi. I have complained to the company too. But no body is taking responsibility. No senior officer from the company comes to visit Belagavi,’’ he said.

Mr. Patil asked Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali to estimate the loss caused by the company and recover it from the company.

Smart City Managing Director Praveen Bagewadi, Belagavi Urban Development Authority Commissioner Preetam Naslapure and others were present.