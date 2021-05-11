MLA refutes charge that he interfered in vaccination process

Vedavyas Kamath says that there is a system in place and he will not meddle with it

While the former MLA J.R. Lobo accused Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath of interfering with vaccination process and sending his followers to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Monday for receiving Covaxin, Mr. Kamath denied it and said that there was no question of him interfering with the system.

Mr. Lobo said that of the available 1,000 doses of Covaxin, 350 doses were allotted to the Government Wenlock Hospital for giving it to those in need of their second dose on Monday. SMSs were sent to 280 persons, who were among the many who are nearing the six-week period since taking their first dose, asking them to come to the hospital.

Mr. Lobo said that Mr. Kamath called these 280 persons to say that he has made arrangements to get the vaccine for them.

When not all of these persons turned up for vaccination, the MLA called a few of his followers to the hospital and ensured that they received their second dose.

An MLA should not interfere in the process, Mr. Lobo said.

Denying the allegation, Mr. Kamath said that there was a system in place for completing the vaccination process and he will not interfere with it.

“There is no question of calling residents and ensuring some of our people get the vaccine,” the MLA added.

The MLA said that he has been visiting Wenlock Hospital and other government health care facilities since the last few days to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to people who come for vaccination.

“On Monday, I did the same at the Wenlock Hospital,” he said.

Seeing a long line of people waiting for their second dose at the Lady Hill Urban Primary Health Centre here on Tuesday, Mr. Kamath directed the authorities to administer the vaccine at the government school in Gandhinagar from Wednesday.