MLA promises to address problems faced by city bus operators

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Thursday said that certain issues being faced by city bus operators in entering the new bus stand facility created inside the State Bank Terminal will be addressed immediately.

Interacting with the crew and operators of private city bus operators at State Bank here, Mr. Kamath said that the new facility was created after taking Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association into confidence. Bus owners had not brought up problems being faced by the crew then and he visited the bus stand soon after learning about their problems that were being aired on public forum.

The MLA said that road dividers near Rao and Rao Circle that were said to be impeding the entry of city buses into the terminal will soon be removed facilitating easy entry of buses. Similarly, other issues will be addressed in consultation with the traffic police, he said.

Association president Dilraj Alva told The Hindu that the ground becomes slushy when it rains at the new facility and this was posing hurdle for operators as well as passengers.

The MLA has promised to arrange proper ground surface at the earliest. The administration has also taken steps to shift the goods vehicle stand, which accommodates more than a 100 such vehicles, from the State Bank Terminal, Mr. Alva said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangalore Urban Development Authority Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Nataraj and others were present.