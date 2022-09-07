MLA lays foundation stone for bus terminal-cum-healthcare complex in Mangaluru

The project is coming up at Mangaladevi in the city under Mangaluru Smart City works

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath laying the foundation stone for various works at Mangaladevi in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Bus Terminal-cum-Healthcare Complex in Mangaladevi Ward to be executed under the Mangaluru Smart City Project.

The terminal is coming up on about an acre land of the Mangaluru City Corporation that housed Jeppu Urban Primary Health Centre, Veterinary Hospital and the corporation staff quarters. The complex will now include the bus terminal along with other facilities that existed earlier.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the project, Mr. Kamath said that the terminal complex along with healthcare facilities will be built at an estimated cost of ₹4.98 crore and the staff quarters at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The city administration, Mr. Kamath said, intended to make the best utilisation of its property and thus, it came up with the idea of having a bus terminal complex for the benefit of the general public.

At present, buses to and from Mangaladevi Terminal park on the roadside in front of the temple hindering smooth vehicular movement in the area. There is no proper passenger shelter either. The new terminal, besides providing adequate space for parking of buses, will provide safe place for passengers to utilise the services.

It was because of the initiative of Mayor Premananda Shetty, who represents the adjacent Mangaladevi Ward, that the project gained momentum, Mr. Kamath said and thanked district in-charge Secretary V. Ponnuraj, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials concerned for hastening the proposal.

He also congratulated area Councillor (Bolara) P. Bhanumathi for her support.

While the primary health centre will be spread across 4,000 sq ft, the veterinary clinic will come up on 2,690 sq ft area and the bus terminal will have three lanes facilitating parking of six buses at a time, the Mayor said.

Nine staff quarters will be built on a ground plus three floor structure and the project will be completed in 18 months, he added.