MLA launches skating rink upgradation work

August 31, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A senior resident performs the ‘guddali puja’ for the upgradation work of the skating rink near Mangala Stadium. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Wednesday, August 30, launched the modernisation process of the skating rink near Mangala Stadium.

Speaking after the launch, Mr. Kamath said the rink was being revamped with funds from the Mangaluru City Corporation. After the revamp, athletes can practice even during the rainy season in the rink, he said. The City has many skating enthusiasts, the MLA said adding the upgraded facilities will help them to participate in International events too.

Mr. Kamath said the sports and youth services department was urged to undertake the upgradation work last year. Now, funds are arranged for the work. Gallery facility too will be provided for the audience at the rink.

Area councillor Sandhya Mohan Achar MCC standing Committee Chairman Shashikala Kava and others were present.

