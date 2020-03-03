MLA launches MRPL-sponsoredfacilities in Munchur schools

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on Sunday inaugurated a new auditorium and a toilet block at the Higher Primary School, Munchur, and Primary School, Munchur, respectively, sponsored by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

A release from MRPL here said tht the company supported the projects by contributing ₹ 18.64 lakh for the auditorium and ₹ 6.95 lakh for the toilet block.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu, MRPL’s Chief General Manager (Refinery) Sanjay Varma and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Varma said that MRPL was happy to join hands with schools for the development of infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. He said that primary and secondary education formed the foundation for a student to grow in life and infrastructure facilities would help students see proper growth.

Dr. Shetty thanked MRPL for its gesture. MRPL said that it has constructed 173 toilet blocks in 79 schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts under its Corporate Social Responsibility in the last five years.