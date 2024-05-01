MLA instructs officials to complete pipeline linking works to get Varahi water to Udupi

May 01, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yashpal Suvarna, MLA, Udupi, on Wednesday instructed officials of Varahi Irrigation Project to take steps to supply water from the project to Udupi by May 15 after completing pipeline linking works.

Speaking after inspecting the project’s pipeline laying works near Sheembra bridge at Manipal, he said around 35 wards under Udupi city municipality are facing a drinking water crisis. The pending works of the project should be completed immediately to enable the supply of drinking water to the wards from Varahi, he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Udupi City Municipality Rayappa told The Hindu that water storage at Baje vented dam, from where the municipality draws drinking water, is enough for daily supply for the next fortnight. The storage at the dam was at 3.41 mts on Wednesday against the maximum storage level of 6.50 mts.

The Commissioner said that no decision has been taken for water rationing in Udupi city.

He said that Varahi water to Udupi will be drawn from the Varahi Irrigation Project channel near Halady. The water drawn will be stored at the underground reservoir of the municipality in Manipal. The government is in the process of constructing a water treatment plant (WTP) near Halady before pumping water to Manipal. Presently two link lines, one near Sheembra bridge and another one near Halady, will have to be completed for Udupi city to get water Varahi water.

If not immediately, Udupi getting Varahi water will be a reality after a few months once the link lines are completed and the WTP is ready, he said.

