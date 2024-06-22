ADVERTISEMENT

MLA inaugurates fruits fair at Pilikula

Updated - June 22, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The two-day fair features various fruit varieties, vegetable seeds, fruit saplings etc.

The Hindu Bureau

Umanath Kotian, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA, inaugurating the two-day fruits mela at Pilikula in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A tower made from fruits and flowers to attract visitors during the two-day fruits mela at Pilikula in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A variety of fruit saplings kept on display. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Visitors at a stall during the two-day fruits mela. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A variety of fruits kept for display cum sale. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A variety of fruits kept for display cum sale. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

K. Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, inaugurated a two-day fruits fair at Dr. K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama on Saturday, June 22, near here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he would render all assistance for the overall development of the Nisargadhama. The fruits fair being conducted every year was getting good responses from people. Mr. Kotian said it also helps farmers market their produce.

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Karnataka Cashewnut Development Authority Chairperson Mamatha Gatti, Moodushedde Gram Panchayat President Anil Kumar, Pilikula Authority Commissioner Praveen Nayak, Science Director K.V. Rao and others were present.

The two-day fair features various fruit varieties, vegetable seeds, fruit saplings etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US