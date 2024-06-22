MLA inaugurates fruits fair at Pilikula

K. Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, inaugurated a two-day fruits fair at Dr. K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama on Saturday, June 22, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he would render all assistance for the overall development of the Nisargadhama. The fruits fair being conducted every year was getting good responses from people. Mr. Kotian said it also helps farmers market their produce.

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Karnataka Cashewnut Development Authority Chairperson Mamatha Gatti, Moodushedde Gram Panchayat President Anil Kumar, Pilikula Authority Commissioner Praveen Nayak, Science Director K.V. Rao and others were present.

The two-day fair features various fruit varieties, vegetable seeds, fruit saplings etc.

