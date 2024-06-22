GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA inaugurates fruits fair at Pilikula

The two-day fair features various fruit varieties, vegetable seeds, fruit saplings etc.

Updated - June 22, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Umanath Kotian, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA, inaugurating the two-day fruits mela at Pilikula in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22.

Umanath Kotian, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA, inaugurating the two-day fruits mela at Pilikula in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A tower made from fruits and flowers to attract visitors during the two-day fruits mela at Pilikula in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22.

A tower made from fruits and flowers to attract visitors during the two-day fruits mela at Pilikula in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A variety of fruit saplings kept on display.

A variety of fruit saplings kept on display. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Visitors at a stall during the two-day fruits mela.

Visitors at a stall during the two-day fruits mela. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A variety of fruits kept for display cum sale.

A variety of fruits kept for display cum sale. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A variety of fruits kept for display cum sale.

A variety of fruits kept for display cum sale. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

K. Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, inaugurated a two-day fruits fair at Dr. K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama on Saturday, June 22, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he would render all assistance for the overall development of the Nisargadhama. The fruits fair being conducted every year was getting good responses from people. Mr. Kotian said it also helps farmers market their produce.

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Karnataka Cashewnut Development Authority Chairperson Mamatha Gatti, Moodushedde Gram Panchayat President Anil Kumar, Pilikula Authority Commissioner Praveen Nayak, Science Director K.V. Rao and others were present.

The two-day fair features various fruit varieties, vegetable seeds, fruit saplings etc.

