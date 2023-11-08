HamberMenu
MLA inaugurates exhibition and sale of Deepavali products of Sanjeevini women SHG

November 08, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yashpal Suvarna, MLA, on Wednesday said Udupi district has emerged as a model for others in the cultivation of fallow land with the efforts of the Sanjeevini self help group women members.

He was speaking after inaugurating the exhibition and sale of various Deepavali products, including earthen lamps, gift packs and Sanjeevini Kaje (boiled) rice at the Sanjeevini outlet on the taluk panchayat premises Udupi.

Mr. Suvarna said the SHG was creating awareness among people about the cultivation of fallow land. It should also grow vegetables in such land thereby utilising the Central and the State government grants and to provide employment throughout the year.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari urged people to buy Deepavali products made by Sanjeevini members. The Kaje rice grown on fallow land were healthy as the paddy was cultivated in organic method. The works of Sanjeevini members were worth emulating by women in other parts of the State, she said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna said the Deepa Sanjeevini programme was initiated to improve demand for homemade products by women SHG members. Earthen lamps were produced in large numbers as there would be demand for such lamps during Deepavali. There were no middlemen in the sale of products and women members get the direct benefit, he said.

Zilla Panchayat chief project officer Srinivas Rao, project director Prashanth Rao and others were present.

Karnataka / Mangalore

