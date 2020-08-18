MLA for enhanced relief for families of dead fishermen

MANGALURU

18 August 2020 23:53 IST

Body of fourth missing fisherman also found

Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumar Shetty on Tuesday said that he will try to get more compensation to the families of the four fishermen who drowned in the Arabian Sea after their boat capsized on Sunday.

Mr. Shetty told reporters at Byndoor in Udupi district that the Union government would provide ₹ 2 lakh compensation and the State government would pay ₹ 6 lakh compensation each under NDRF to the next of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the body of the fourth missing fisherman Manjunath Kharvi was found late on Monday night.

He would visit the families of the fishermen in two days to hand over the cheques, he said.

The MLA said that had the breakwater walls were continued for another 150 m length, the mishap would not have occurred. The existing breakwater was sanctioned during the earlier BJP rule and no attempts were made by the successive government to get the walls extended for another 150 m. He would urge the government to extend the breakwater, Mr. Shetty said.

The MLA said that he visited Koderi breakwater as well as hospitals to expedite rescue and port-mortem operations.