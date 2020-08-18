MLA for enhanced relief for families of dead fishermen

Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumar Shetty on Tuesday said that he will try to get more compensation to the families of the four fishermen who drowned in the Arabian Sea after their boat capsized on Sunday.
Mr. Shetty told reporters at Byndoor in Udupi district that the Union government would provide ₹ 2 lakh compensation and the State government would pay ₹ 6 lakh compensation each under NDRF to the next of the deceased.
Meanwhile, the body of the fourth missing fisherman Manjunath Kharvi was found late on Monday night.
He would visit the families of the fishermen in two days to hand over the cheques, he said.
The MLA said that had the breakwater walls were continued for another 150 m length, the mishap would not have occurred. The existing breakwater was sanctioned during the earlier BJP rule and no attempts were made by the successive government to get the walls extended for another 150 m. He would urge the government to extend the breakwater, Mr. Shetty said.
The MLA said that he visited Koderi breakwater as well as hospitals to expedite rescue and port-mortem operations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath