MLA failed to get permission on time for Shaktinagar housing project: Lobo

January 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Having failed to get permission from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on time, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath has now managed to save his face by getting the no-objection certificate for the Shaktinagar multi-storied housing project a few days before the Assembly elections, said J.R. Lobo, former MLA, here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Lobo, who initiated the project of building 930 flats for economically weaker sections in 2016 during his tenure as the MLA, said he took initiative to identify 10 acres of the revenue land in Shaktinagar and the land was transferred to Mangaluru City Corporation for the project.

Mr. Lobo alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party workers joined some activists who questioned felling of trees on the land that appeared like a deemed forest. The Forest Department then granted permission for construction on five acres of land. Following this, he distributed title deeds to beneficiaries so as to help them to raise bank loan to contribute their portion of the construction cost, he said.

The Forest Department decided to withdrawn the permission granted earlier and asked the MCC to get permission from the MoEFCC for construction on the deemed forestland. Though the State government allocated alternative revenue land and also paid ₹75 lakh to the Forest Department, the MOEFCC did not give NOC for the project.

“Mr. Kamath failed to follow up the matter. It’s only a few days before elections that he has scampered around to get the NOC. I am happy for the beneficiaries who are seeing the project becoming a reality,” Mr. Lobo said.

In the last four years, Mr. Kamath has not provided a single house for the homeless. The MLA displaced traders and initiated construction of a new market complex in Central Market. Without understanding the historical reasons., Mr. Kamath supported authorities action of removing the “A. B. Shetty Circle” and “Hamilton circle” in Central Business District in the name of junction improvement and circular one-way project, Mr. Lobo said.