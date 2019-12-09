MLA chairs meeting on Paryaya festival

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, chaired a meeting of municipal officers and office-bearers of the paryaya festival committee at the Udupi municipal office here on Monday.
The meeting focused on the ways and means of successful conduct of the Paryaya festival on January 18, 2020.
Mr. Bhat directed the officers to ensure that basic facilities were provided to the people and devotees who arrived in the city to attend the Paryaya festival.
The issues of maintenance of roads and cleanliness, and ensuring proper water supply in the city during the Paryaya were discussed at the meeting.
He also directed the officers to put in all efforts during the Paryaya festival.
Anand C. Kallolikar, municipal commissioner, and other officers were present.
