MLA asks BJP workers to strive for bagging all Assembly seats in DK in next election

Sudarshan M., BJP district president. and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, during a conference of various cells of the Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath here on Saturday asked the members of 20 cells of the BJP to work hard to ensure that the party wins all eight seats in Dakshina Kannada in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing members of various cells of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party at a convention here, the MLA said that the cell members should convey the projects taken up and welfare schemes rolled out by the State government to the people.

He said that the Union and the State governments have taken up many projects, such as widening of Mangaluru-Karkala national highway stretch, B.C. Road–Adda Hole national highway stretch, and widening of B.C. Road–Punjalkatte highway stretch, among others.

“Mangaluru got ₹3,500 crore projects during the BJP regime now,” he said.

Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP, said that the party has now made its presence felt, from the gram panchayat level to the Parliament level. But many people still do not know much about the policies and ideals of the party. The workers should convey them to the people for the benefit of the party in the next Assembly election.

Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, and others were present.