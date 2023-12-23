MLA alleges Congress-led government of not releasing a single paisa for Mangaluru’s development

December 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Seven months since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, not a single paisa has been released for development projects in the city, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, alleged here on Saturday, December 23.

Addressing the media, the MLA said that the progress of development projects has come to a standstill for not releasing funds.

He said that the last State government led by Basavaraj Bommai had sanctioned ₹175 crore, including ₹125 crore under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojana and ₹20 crore for rain damage restoration projects. Some of the projects taken up under these grants have been stopped mid-way not releasing the funds. In addition, the last government had sanctioned ₹200 crore for underground drainage and other sewage-related projects. Those projects have also not witnessed any headway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that the Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh while inaugurating the new swimming pool at Yemme Kere recently announced that Mangaluru City Corporation will get a grant of ₹25 crore. In addition, he also promised ₹50 crore for tourism promotion in the city. “The Minister’s promises have not become a reality. No Government Orders have been issued on the same,” the MLA said.

Waterfront project

Mr. Kamath said that the State government is not serious enough to take the waterfront (or riverfront) project forward under the smart city mission. Promenade development from the Nethravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to the Bolar sea face at a distance of 2.1 km is one of the key features of the project. Some tenants who have taken the government land, now under Karnataka Maritime Development Board, on lease at a “meagre rate” when the Congress government was in power have come in the way of the progress of the project by moving the court and they are not ready to spare the land for the project. Hence, the project is going on at a snail’s pace. Those tenants had managed to get the land on lease for a cheaper rate using their political clout. The government officials concerned are also not bothered to address the hurdles in the project cleared at the earliest, the MLA said.

Hindu activists under target

Mr. Kamath alleged that the State government is targetting Hindutva activists in Dakshina Kannada by serving them show cause notices for externment. Since the Congress took over, police in the district have issued the notices to seven activists. The government should stop its “hate politics” against the activists and stop testing the patience of the activists, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.