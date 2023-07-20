ADVERTISEMENT

M.K. Rajesh takes charge as chief of CPCRI Vitla regional station

July 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Rajesh was selected Head of ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, regional station, Vitla, by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M.K. Rajesh assumed charge as the Head of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research’s Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Vitla regional station, on Wednesday, consequent upon his selection by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment.

The post of the Head of the station was vacant after the retirement of K.S. Ananda on April 30, 2018, with T.C. Jose and S. Elain Apsara acted as the Heads during the last five years, said a release.

Mr. Rajesh has made significant contributions in the field of molecular biology and biotechnology, particularly in coconut and arecanut, tissue culture, the application of molecular markers, genomics and transcriptomics. He was involved in the development of tissue culture protocols for coconut from plumular explants. Having identified molecular markers of the tall/dwarf coconut and arecanut traits, Mr. Rajesh developed molecular marker panels for hybrid purity assessment in these two crops.

Mr. Rajesh undertook sequencing, assembly, and analysis of the nuclear and organellar genomes of the Chowghat Green Dwarf (CGD) cultivar of coconut, which possess enhanced disease resistance, and categorised the repertoire of resistance gene analogues (RGAs) in the CGD nuclear genome. He has published more than 125 research papers and authored eight books. Mr. Rajesh is the son of late M.K. Nair, former CPCIR director, and late M.J. Tatnambal, former CPCRI principal scientist.

