Mixed response to weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru

04 September 2021 19:31 IST

There was a mixed response to the weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Saturday with many shops, apart from milk vending, fruits, vegetable, meat, and grocery shops, remaining open till 2 p.m. The schools and colleges, however, held online classes as directed the district administrations.

While trade bodies and elected representatives are seeking relaxation of the weekend curfew in the two districts, Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts K.V. Rajendra and Kurma Rao M. on Friday asked merchants to strictly comply with the norms or face penal action by the district administration.

An audio conversation of a trade body representative with Dr. Rajendra went viral on social media where he is heard telling the former to have patience and comply with the norms for another week. “The positivity rate will certainly come down and we will seek removal of weekend curfew,” said Dr. Rajendra and added that officials are acting as per the directions of the State government. “If you (merchants) defy with the norms, we will be forced to take penal action,” he said.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor on Saturday supported the demand by fellow legislators from the districts and said he too was in favour of removal of weekend curfew.

When this came up for discussion during a review meeting conducted virtually by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, Mr. Bommai reportedly asked officials from the two districts to further increase the daily tests and vaccination in their areas and said decision on withdrawal of weekend curfew will be taken shortly.

On Saturday, several shops were found open in the morning in Mangaluru and Udupi cities. While shopping malls largely traded in grocery and other essential items, there were a few malls that allowed people to purchase readymade cloths and non-essential items. Only a few private buses operated in Mangaluru and Udupi. Most of the shops, except for milk vending shops, were closed around 2 p.m.